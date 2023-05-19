Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $43,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

