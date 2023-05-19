Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Toro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

TTC opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

