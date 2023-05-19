Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

