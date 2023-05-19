Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $151.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.