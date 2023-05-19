Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,205,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 245,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

UBSI stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

