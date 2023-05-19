19,802 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

