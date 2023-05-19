Hourglass Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

