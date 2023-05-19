Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2,082.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,362,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $9,468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 273,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,126,000 after purchasing an additional 240,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.