Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 37,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

