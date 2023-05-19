Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

