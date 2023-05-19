Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $411.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

