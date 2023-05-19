Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a market cap of $411.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

