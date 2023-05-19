Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,714 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

