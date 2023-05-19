Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

