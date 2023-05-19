Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. The firm has a market cap of $411.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.