Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Aspen Technology worth $32,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Technology Stock Performance
Aspen Technology stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.