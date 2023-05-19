Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Aspen Technology worth $32,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aspen Technology

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

