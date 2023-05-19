Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 34,500 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTH opened at $120.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

