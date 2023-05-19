Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,613 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.90 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

