Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $431.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

