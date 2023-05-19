Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 96,895 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,895 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in NIO by 145.9% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NIO by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after buying an additional 2,499,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

