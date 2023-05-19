Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.84 Million Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet downgraded SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $78.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $78.92.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,095 shares of company stock worth $4,929,340. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

