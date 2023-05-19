Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Avangrid worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,468,000 after buying an additional 278,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

