Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Summit Materials worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $153,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

NYSE:SUM opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

