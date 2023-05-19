Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 102,296 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Gold Fields worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 93,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gold Fields by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

