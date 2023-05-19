Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

