Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,857 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 349,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

