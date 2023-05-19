Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

ALGN stock opened at $293.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.01 and its 200-day moving average is $269.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

