Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,400,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

