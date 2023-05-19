SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.37.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $301.68 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.91 and a 200-day moving average of $297.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

