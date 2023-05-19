Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

HE stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

