Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $15.81 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,934,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.41% of Rithm Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

RITM stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

