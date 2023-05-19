Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 165,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a current ratio of 46.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -264.70%.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

