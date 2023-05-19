Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after acquiring an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $4,684,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $21,241,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 44.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Herc Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $107.33 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.