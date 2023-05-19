Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 216,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 67,356 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,016,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,095,000 after purchasing an additional 259,285 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.