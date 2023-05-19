USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

