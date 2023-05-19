PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,831 shares of company stock worth $46,297 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of PMT opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

