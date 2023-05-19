Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock opened at $455.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

