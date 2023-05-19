Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

