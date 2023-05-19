ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in ANSYS by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after buying an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 57.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $5,165,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $306.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

