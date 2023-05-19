Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

NYSE OC opened at $111.62 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

