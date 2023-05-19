iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1,113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

