Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.