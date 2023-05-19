Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 633.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.12 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

