Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Further Reading

