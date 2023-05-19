Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $59,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Teck Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

