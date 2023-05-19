Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 115 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $149.18 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

