Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Duolingo by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Duolingo by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 252,150 shares of company stock valued at $30,883,456. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $151.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

