Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $27,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $431.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.27.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

