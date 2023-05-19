Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

