5,000 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 489,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273,482 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BDJ opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.