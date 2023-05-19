5,000 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 489,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273,482 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.